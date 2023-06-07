AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drifter’s, a new restaurant that took over the Riverlink Café, is set to have its grand opening in Riverlink Park Wednesday night. The opening coincides with a performance by Skeeter Creek in the park amphitheater at 7 p.m.

In December 2022, the City of Amsterdam put out a request for proposals for a new operator of Riverlink Café, and Drifter’s was chosen. The restaurant has the same owners as Southside Slice on Bridge Street in Amsterdam.

According to the Southside Slice Facebook page, they will be closed on Wednesday night to celebrate Drifter’s opening. The new restaurant will have a full bar and be serving homemade chips and beer cheese as a part of A Taste of Amsterdam Appetizer Style.

A full menu has not yet been posted publicly online. The owners did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment.