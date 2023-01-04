COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant is set to move into the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. This comes after Max410 announced it was moving out of the space and relocating to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.

Courtney and Tommy Durrant, the owners of Signal 30 BBQ in Cohoes, announced in a Facebook post on December 30 that they would be taking over the vacant space. The new restaurant is to be called Durrant’s at Van Schaick.

“We are incredibly honored and excited for this opportunity,” said the post. The new menu will be created by Executive Chef Don Rogers and Tommy Durrant.

Durrant’s at Van Schaick is hoping to open in March. The Durrant’s will continue to operate Signal 30 BBQ, located at 201 Columbia Street.