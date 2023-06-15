Margherita pizza just out of the wood-fired oven (Getty Images)

CHERRY PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 17 Cherry Plain Square, a new restaurant and bar, recently opened in Cherry Plain, a hamlet of the town of Berlin in Rensselaer County. The eatery officially opened on Friday, June 9.

17 Cherry Plain Square, which is also the address of the restaurant, has 40 beers on tap, as well as other spirits. The eatery also has live music on the weekends.

The menu includes a variety of wood-fired pizzas, appetizers, burgers, salads, soups, sandwiches, and more. You can view the full menu on the 17 Cherry Plain Square Facebook page.

The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout. You can call (518) 575-4141 to make reservations. 17 Cherry Plain Square is open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.