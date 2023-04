CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Koi Ramen officially opened its doors on April 13. The shop is located at 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park.

The Koi Ramen menu includes gyoza, crab rangoons, bao buns, ramen, poke bowls, bubble tea, ice cream, and more. You can view the full menu on the Koi Ramen website.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout or delivery. According to its website, Koi Ramen is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.