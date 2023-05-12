SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kazami, a restaurant specializing in noodles, ramen and bubble tea, recently opened in Schenectady. The restaurant is located at 1729 Union Street, next to Mr. Wasabi.

The menu includes buns, wontons, pho, as well as different types of ramen and bubble tea. You can view the menu on the Kazami website.

The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options. Kazami is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.