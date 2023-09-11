LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kobe Ramen and Bubble Tea opened about a month ago in Galleria 7 Market in Latham. The eatery is in the former Charlie’s StreetFood space.

Owner Mark Wang worked at a Japanese restaurant in New York City for almost 20 years before opening his first restaurant, Kobe Hibachi, which is also located in Galleria 7. His second restaurant, OKIPOKI in downtown Albany, closed in June 2023.

“I learned the ramen techniques and experiences from a Japanese chef,” said Wang. “After my neighbor restaurant, Charlie’s, left Galleria 7 Market, I decided to extend my brand ‘Kobe’ and add a second Japanese element.”

The Kobe Ramen and Bubble Tea menu features different types of ramen including Miso, Black Garlic Shoyu, Tofu Shoyu, Tonkatsu, Beef and Seafood, and different bubble teas and fruit teas. The restaurant also offers a build-your-own ramen option.

Ramen (photo courtesy: Mark Wang) Bubble tea (photo courtesy: Mark Wang)

Wang said he makes the broth each day from scratch and the ramen is prepared in-house. “This is how I show my respect to the Japanese chef who taught me everything years ago,” said Wang. “I would like to bring this spirit to my food and share with customers.”

Kobe Ramen and Bubble Tea is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Galleria 7 Market is located at 1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.