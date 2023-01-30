TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Poké is a mix of raw seafood, often garnished with seaweed, avocado. cucumber or masago, and served over rice or greens. The River St. Poké Bar menu includes poké bowls, sushi burritos, miso soup, dumplings and a few sushi rolls. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

The owner has two other poké bars on Lark Street in Albany and Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville. To place an order, you can visit the River St. Poké Bar website. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.