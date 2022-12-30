ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.

According to Bedrosian, the opening has been pushed back more than a year due to renovations and getting the right permits for the building. Meringolo will be making wood-fired pizzas in his Valoriani wood fired oven, which reaches temperatures over 1,000 degrees, said Bedrosian.

“I want to bring the Capital District pizza scene to a level it’s not seen before while at the same time creating affordable pizza to feed the neighborhood,” said Meringolo.

Pizzeria Michelina will have about 20 indoor seats, an open kitchen and prep area, a basement greenhouse for fresh herbs and an area to grow mushrooms, said Bedrosian. The restaurant will also make its own sauce, dough and sometimes cheese. Homemade desserts including cheesecakes, chocolates and more will be available as well.