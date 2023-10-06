CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park has a new place to get pizza. Pizza Palace opened in The Shops At Village Plaza at 7 Southside Drive on Wednesday, October 4.

The pizza place is in the former 518 Donuts space. The shop opened in December 2021 and closed at the end of 2022 for renovations, but never reopened. In March, the 518 Donuts owners also closed their Troy location.

The Pizza Palace menu features wings, salads, wraps, subs, calzones, rolls, strombolis, pasta dishes, desserts, and of course, pizza with a variety of toppings. You can view the full menu on the pizzeria’s website.

Pizza Palace is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. You can place an order by calling (518) 280-6002.