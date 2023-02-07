ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy’s Ice Cream will be Poppy’s Pizzeria.

Owners Bill and Alex Newcomb are aiming to open the restaurant the second or third week of March, with the grand opening the first week of April. Although the menu has not been released yet, the pizzeria will serve pizza, wings, subs, and salads.

In the same plaza, All in the Family Pizzeria will be relocating. Poppy’s Pizzeria will be taking over the spot. According to Bill Newcomb, All in the Family will be moving out around March 1.

The Newcomb’s are currently starting to interview for delivery drivers, front counter help, and pizza makers/cooks. There will be hiring events at 7 Mariaville Road on February 18 and 19. You can visit the Poppy’s Pizzeria Facebook page for more information.