CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.

Craine and Lee are the former owners of the Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe on Route 9. The restaurant closed in August 2022 after 15 years.

Craine told NEWS10 in August that they did have another restaurant planned in Clifton Park and their sandwich shop employees would be offered positions there. They officially announced their new business, Bella Lucia, in a Facebook post in September.

The Bella Lucia menu includes soups, salads, calzones and rolls, cold and hot sandwiches, pasta, pizza and chicken dinners. You can look at the full menu on the Bella Lucia website.