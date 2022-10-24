COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.

The menu includes items such as New York Style cheese pizza, chicken parmesan, buffalo chicken wontons, and a Meat Lover’s Pasta Bowl. The pizzeria will offer both delivery and takeout.

The full menu will be available on the website after Spindle City opens. You can call the new shop at (518) 95-PIZZA to order once they open.