ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.

Fatty’s Uptown serves pizza, sandwiches, smashed burgers, salads, mac and cheese, and finger foods. You can view the full menu on the Fatty’s website.

Currently, the restaurant only has 12 seats. Fatty’s is also going to be offering delivery in the future.

Pastina, an Italian restaurant, closed in September 2022 to make the move from 11 Colvin Avenue to Delmar. The restaurant later reopened in the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.

Fatty’s Uptown is open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can place an order online or by calling (518) 472-0868.