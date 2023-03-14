SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TanDoori House, a Pakistani-Indian restaurant, has opened at 1338 Gerling Street in Schenectady. According to the Facebook page, the eatery officially opened on March 10.

The menu includes Tandoori chicken, kabobs, chicken tikka masala, biryani, and naan bread. You can view the full menu on the TanDoori House Facebook page.

TanDoori House is only available for take-out, either pick-up or delivery, as well as catering. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.