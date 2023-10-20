ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Worcester Lunch Car No. 821 that sits at 53 Park Street in Adams will be a diner again. Mark and Jeanne Lapier will be opening up M&J’s Taste of Home in the former Miss Adams Diner space.

The Lapiers started M&J’s Taste of Home as a catering and event business in 2018. They are in the process of buying the building but they will soon have a brick-and-mortar space.

The new owners will be renovating and updating the space before it opens. They are hoping to open in the spring, likely around April 2024. They will also be continuing their mobile catering business as they have weddings and events scheduled for 2024.

Miss Adams Diner closed until further notice in March under its previous owner, Pete Oleskiewicz. In May, Oleskiewicz announced that he would not be reopening the diner.

M&J’s Taste of Home will be serving breakfast with classics like omelets, pancakes, french toast, and hash. For lunch, Cuban sandwiches, mac-n-cheese, and hand-cut fries will be on the menu.

“We plan on running it like an old-school diner, right down to the bakery case with freshly made cakes, cheesecake, cookies, and traditional whoopie pies,” said Jeanne Lapier.

M&J’s Taste of Home will be open Wednesday through Sunday at 6 a.m. The Lapiers haven’t decided on a closing time yet and will only be serving breakfast on Sunday.

“We are soo humbled by the support and well wishes we’ve already received,” said Jeanne Lapier.