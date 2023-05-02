DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gibby’s Diner, a staple in the Delanson and Duanesburg communities, closed in 2021 after almost 70 years. Now, the diner is being revived by new owners.

Husband and wife duo Jim Slingerland and Tiffany Angelides-Slingerland are working to get the diner open as soon as possible. They are currently waiting on the Health Department.

“It just kind of fell into our laps as an opportunity,” said Angelides-Slingerland. They haven’t owned other restaurants before but Angelides-Slingerland has worked in the restaurant business her whole life, including working at the Bellevue Café in Schenectady for over 20 years.

“We are keeping it very similar to the way that it was,” said Angelides-Slingerland. That includes keeping the name Gibby’s.

The diner will be serving traditional diner comfort food and will be open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Angelides-Slingerland said they may open for dinner in the future.

The owners are hoping to open in mid-to-late May. The diner is also currently hiring. If interested, you can message the Gibby’s Diner Facebook page. Gibby’s is located at 10040 Duanesburg Road.

“We are very excited and everyone else’s excitement has made it that much more exciting,” said Angelides-Slingerland. “Everyone has been super supportive in the community.”