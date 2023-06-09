EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brookside Tavern, located at 4389 Route 10 in Ephratah, closed in 2017. Now, owners Jim and Courtney Smith are bringing the bar back to life.

After the tavern closed, it was used as a house and barn, said Courtney, which destroyed the bar itself and the floors. “It became an eyesore and was sad to see,” she said.

The Smith’s live in Ephratah and said they felt obligated to buy and revive it. They are doing a full renovation of the building due to the damage. They tried to save the bar, but it was too far gone, said Courtney.

They’ll be opening the tavern with a full bar and will be serving pizza and chicken wings, as well as other food items. Courtney said they will be asking the community about what they want to see on the menu so they can add it.

“We are very excited to open but most likely won’t be till fall due to all the work needing to be done,” said Courtney.

The Brookside Tavern will also have outdoor seating with fire pits, corn hole tournaments, and trivia nights. A grand opening will be held with a live band when the time comes. You can stay up to date on the progress of the Brookside Tavern on the bar’s Facebook page.