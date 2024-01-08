SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The building in which Mr. Bill’s Carhop stands has been a staple of South Glens Falls since 1957 when it was an A&W. In August 2023, Beatrice and Michael Greenough became the new owners of Mr. Bill’s and brought some new changes with it.

The Greenoughs own Greenough Paving out of Hudson Falls, which has been in business since 1996. This is their first venture into the restaurant industry, as Beatrice said she wanted to do something different.

“We’re entrepreneurs at heart,” said Beatrice Greenough.

Mr. Bill’s, known for being a seasonal eatery, closed in October but didn’t stay closed for long. The Greenoughs reopened the establishment a week later for takeout and delivery for the winter, making Mr. Bill’s an all-season restaurant.

Beatrice said her good friend is the Mr. Bill’s manager and they wanted to have a year-round job. That’s what prompted the decision to stay open, she said. The holidays were slow, said Beatrice, but business has started to pick up now.

When the Greenoughs took over, they installed all-new kitchen equipment, made the bathrooms handicap accessible, paved the parking lot, and redid the siding on the building. The outdoor seating and carhop service will reopen on April 1 and stay open until November 1.

The Mr. Bill’s menu will be staying the same all year, said Beatrice. When they took over ownership, they added chicken wings, sausage and peppers, and a pulled pork sandwich, as well as made other food changes. You can view the full menu on the Mr. Bill’s website.

Beatrice said they want to bring back the 1950s and 1960s feel to the carhop. They’ll be continuing to have car meets, but they’ll be adding bike meets as well and looking into hiring Elvis impersonators.

“We want to be known as the fun place in South Glens Falls,” said Beatrice Greenough.

On Mondays, Mr. Bill’s has started a Monday Munch Mission. Local businesses can comment on the Monday Munch Facebook post and a winner will be chosen to get free chicken wings and fries delivered to the business. Beatrice said it’s a great way to get to know the community’s other business owners.

Mr. Bill’s Carhop is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday. You can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Mr. Bill’s website or by calling (518) 793-1566. The eatery is located at 1720 Route 9 in South Glens Falls.

“I just want people to come give us a try,” said Beatrice Greenough. “A lot of big changes are coming.”