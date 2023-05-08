Chuck’s Store in Galway is reopening under new ownership after seven years (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chuck’s Store, located at 5306 Sacandaga Road in Galway, closed in 2016 when the owners retired after 58 years. Now, seven years later, the building is under new ownership and will be opening back up as a café and grocery store for the community.

Owner Jessica Bellone grew in the northern Catskills but has lived most of her life in London. There, she worked in finance then property management, but her true love is hospitality. She went to culinary school and worked as a head chef while in London as well.

Bellone said her father bought a house on Galway Lake about 25 years ago, so she has spent many summers in Galway and the surrounding area. She also owns property in Saratoga Springs.

“I think it’s been really hard for the community the past few years not having a hub,” said Bellone. “With the Galway Market and Chuck’s gone at the same time, it’s been six years where the heart of the community has been ripped out.”

Bellone is keeping Chuck’s almost the same as it was, with a few changes. It’ll still be part café, part store, but Instead of Chuck’s, the place will be called The Galway Local. She’s also putting in a communal soft seating area in the middle of the building, an ice cream window, and a patio with outdoor seating.

There’s also four apartments above the business. Bellone said three are currently rented out and she’s keeping the fourth one for her to live in, so she’ll always be close by.

“I want this to be my forever home,” said Bellone.

The café menu will be diner classic and comfort food, including burgers, chicken pot pie, chicken à la king, gravy fries, and soft serve ice cream. The store is currently going through some minor renovations and repairs.

Bellone has two daughters and a brother who will also be helping out with the business. She hopes to open The Galway Local at the end of August.