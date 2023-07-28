SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RAW Juice Bar, a staple on Jay Street since 2016, closed its doors in 2022. Now, the owner of Bud’s on Jay, Jack Kowalski, is bringing it back to life.

Kowalski said the previous owner, Nicole Pardi, closed so she could focus on another business. The sale of RAW was finalized in April 2023.

“RAW was one of the first juice bars in the Capital Region,” said Kowalski. “The Pardi family put everything they had into the business and we’re honored to have the opportunity to get the doors back open.”

RAW Juice Bar will be reopening at 177 Jay Street on July 31. The menu will have fresh pressed juices, superfood smoothie bowls, salads, fresh fruit smoothies, and waffles. RAW is also hiring. If interested, you can send your resume to rawjuicebar.schenectady@gmail.com.

Kowalski currently has two coffee shops: Bud’s on Jay at 185 Jay Street in Schenectady, and Bud’s on the Hudson at 10 Starbuck Drive in Green Island. He’s planning to expand both Bud’s Coffee and RAW in Clifton Park in the fall of 2024.