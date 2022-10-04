MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dancing Grain Farm Brewery, a field-to-glass farm and brewery in Saratoga County, opened in August but has its official grand opening at the end of October. Owner Rachel McDermott said sustainability is a big part of their brewing operation.

The brewery is located on a farm that McDermott’s father, Jim Czub, and his brother Bob Czub, have been leasing since the 1980s. In 2016, the land went up for sale and her family bought it. To pay off their debt for the land, McDermott decided to open a brewery on the property.

On the farm, the family grows grain, as well as flowers, herbs, and wild hops on a smaller scale. The grain and hops are used to make the beer.

To McDermott, sustainability means reducing the impact on the environment and preserving it for a long time. “Brewing isn’t sustainable. There’s a lot of moving pieces, moving around to places,” said McDermott.

McDermott said they mostly reduce their carbon footprint since the grain and hops are grown right there. However, the grain is sent out to be malted. All of the beer is sold on-site. All the used yeast and hops are composted back into the land and water.

In May and June, McDermott said the barley on the farm looks like it’s dancing in the wind. “Nature’s dance,” she calls it. The name “Dancing Grain” comes from that. On a less literal level, McDermott said the name is a celebration.

“When people get together to drink and eat, they’re celebrating something. At the very base, they’re celebrating life,” said McDermott. “Dancing and music are part of that celebration.”

Dancing Grain Farm Brewery (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Rachel McDermott and family (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Rachel McDermott and family (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

The sunflower field at Dancing Grain (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Dancing Grain beer (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Dancing Grain Farm Brewery (photo courtesy: Rachel McDermott)

Since the brewery opened, McDermott said business has been great. The menu includes snacks, a tap list of beers, Nine Pin hard cider, wines, and non-alcoholic options such as their own seltzer made with herbs and flowers on the property. Guests can also bring in their own food to eat in the brewery, but they must take their trash with them.

Dancing Grain had u-pick sunflowers for a few weeks in September. McDermott said that was unplanned, as it was part of transitioning the fields from barely. Dancing Grain also holds farm yoga twice a month and is working on holding more events in the future.

Dancing Grain will be open for the winter. McDermott said the barn is insulated and there is heat. They will have outdoor activities such as skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and maybe an ice rink with curling.

The brewery is located at 180 Old West Road in Moreau. The official grand opening is October 29 at noon. The event includes a pumpkin contest, hayrides, a food truck, and of course, beer.