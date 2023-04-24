VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robert’s Mexican Restaurant & Café is soon opening in Valatie. The eatery is set to officially open on Wednesday, April 26.

The Robert’s menu features breakfast items, salads, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sopes, nachos, tostados and more. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Robert’s Mexican Restaurant & Café is located at 1048 Kinderhook Street. The eatery will be open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.