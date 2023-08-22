SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Slingerlands. Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina will be in the former Bellini’s space at 1365 New Scotland Road.

Las Margaritas has the same owner as Margarita City Mexican Grill & Bar in Albany and La Fiesta in Clifton Park. The owner is partnering with Damian Company to open in Slingerlands.

“We will have our famous Mexican Brunch, lunch menu, dinner menu, and bar menu with the largest drink menu in this area so far,” said Company.

Since he and the owner are Peruvian, some dishes will be a fusion of Peruvian and Mexican food, said Company. The Las Margaritas menu has not been released yet.

In December 2022, Bellini’s made the announcement that its location at 1365 New Scotland Road would be moving across the street into the former Roux space at 10 Vista Boulevard. The relocated restaurant officially opened in July.

No opening date for Las Margaritas has been finalized yet, but Company said they will likely have a soft opening at the end of August. The restaurant will be open every day at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. The restaurant will close at 10 p.m. but will be open later for cocktail nights on the weekends.