GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amigos Diner, a new Mexican-American restaurant, opened in Gansevoort on February 16. Although it just opened, the diner will soon be changing its name.

According to the social media manager for Amigos Diner, the restaurant will be changing its name to Compadres Diner. This change is to avoid confusion with Amigos Cantina, which is located in Schuylerville.

The owner is Marino Garcia who works alongside head chef Sergio Felix. Garcia worked as a horse rider for Chad Brown stables for 11 years until he retired.

The diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has a mix of Mexican and American cuisine. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tostadas are available every day. They are currently working on adding some new items to the menu, but you can view the preliminary menu on the Amigos Diner Facebook page.

The diner is located at 666 Saratoga Road. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.