SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant and corner market is set to open in downtown Saratoga Springs. Mittler’s will be opening in the former Tailgate and Party space at 33 Phila Street.

According to owner Stephen Mittler, the market will include breakfast sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, fruit cups, salads, soups and other grab-and-go options. It’ll also have convenience store items and a candy wall. The market part is set to open in December.

In early 2024, Mittler’s will offer an appetizer-only menu, as well as beer, wine and spirits. Mittler said there will be about four or five options for salads, soups, hummus and dips, charcuterie, sliders, deviled eggs and more.

Tailgate and Party sold balloons, party supplies, gifts, Saratoga Race Course merchandise, and more. Owner Kirsten Lambert closed the store in October to retire.