ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Healthy Soul, a smoothie and juice bar, has opened at 82 North Pearl Street in Albany. The juice bar had its official grand opening on Wednesday.

To celebrate the grand opening, Healthy Soul is offering a “proud to pay” promotion. From now through February 8, customers can choose what they would like to pay.

The Healthy Soul menu features different types of juices, smoothies, salads, and acai bowls. You can view the full menu on the Healthy Soul website. The juice bar is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Crossgates Mall website, Healthy Soul will be opening another location in the mall. The juice bar will be located on the second floor near H&M.