WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Haru Japanese Steakhouse has opened its doors in Wilton. The restaurant is in the former Golden Corral space at 15 Old Gick Road, across from Walmart.

Haru officially opened on October 19. The restaurant is owned by Tehen Yu, who also owns Koto Japanese Restaurant in Colonie. Golden Corral in Wilton closed at the beginning of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

The Haru menu includes sushi, hibachi, fried rice, noodle and meat dishes, bubble tea, and more. You can view the full menu on the Haru website.

The restaurant is open for dine-in and pick-up. Haru is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9:45 p.m.