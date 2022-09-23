BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Island Flavor, a Jamaican cafe, has opened on Main Street in Bennington. The eatery had a soft opening the week of September 12, and its grand opening is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 a.m.

The menu includes jerk, curry and stew chicken, esco fish, braised oxtail, and curried goat, along with a vegetarian option. The menu also has plantains, shaved ice, cakes, and soups.

Island Flavor’s owner, Anique Gilpin, is originally from Jamaica and moved to Bennington in 2018. She also owns Nix Nax, a clothing store, which is located next door.

Island Flavor is take-out only. Its current business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Friday, but those are subject to change.