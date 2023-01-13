CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.

Owners Giovanni Iardazio and Kim Taylor also operate The Painted Lemon in Sherman, Connecticut. According to The Painted Lemon Facebook page, Iardazio’s son will be the chef in Clifton Park. Iardazio will be traveling between the restaurants to supervise the recipes.

The menu features calamari, pasta dishes, chicken and eggplant parm, salads, chicken and seafood dishes, pizza and desserts. The menu is the same as the Connecticut restaurant. You can see the full menu on The Painted Lemon website.

The new restaurant is located in the former Brick Tavern & Grille space. The Painted Lemon is open for both lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.