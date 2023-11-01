CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kati Roll Wala has opened a new location in Clifton Park. The Indian restaurant, located at 309 Clifton Park Center Road, officially opened on October 30.

The Kati Roll Wala menu features Kati Rolls, which are flatbread wraps with protein, onions, and sauce with or without eggs, as well as protein bowls, samosas, naan pizza, wings and more. You can view the full menu on the Kati Roll Wala website.

Kati Roll Wala in Clifton Park is a franchise location. The chain has other locations in Houston and Richmond, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.

The restaurant offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery. Kati Roll Wala in Clifton Park is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.