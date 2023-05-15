GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fat Boys Ice Cream and Family Fun Plex is coming to Glenville. Owners Dan Maggs and Brian Olesen are opening the business at the former Glenville Sportsplex property.

Maggs has owned Freeman’s Bridge Wine & Liquor in Glenville for 20 years. Next door was Goldstock’s Sporting Goods, which closed in 2019. Maggs said he and Olesen bought the property of both stores and Olesen is working to open a gun store in the former Goldstock’s space.

In addition to that property, Maggs and Olesen bought the six acres behind it where the Glenville Sportsplex used to be. “It had been on the market for about five years because nobody wanted it. Overgrown and forgotten. We bought it April of 2022,” said Maggs.

After a year of working on the property, the owners hope to open Fat Boys Ice Cream and mini-golf the first week of June. The funplex also includes fire pits, cornhole, a playground, batting cages, and go-karts, which Maggs is working to get up and running as soon as possible.

“Glenville always supported this mini-plex,” said Maggs. “There’s not a lot of things for kids or families to do in Glenville. So it’s natural to get it going back again.”

The ice cream stand will have soft serve and hard ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, flurries, and sherbet coolers. Fat Boys Ice Cream and Family Fun Plex will be located at 104 Freeman’s Bridge Road.