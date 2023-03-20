ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — 57ParkStreet, a new boba tea and gift shop, opened in Adams, Massachusetts on March 17. Owners Lea King and Wayne Gelinas also own Wigwam Western Summit, a resort, café and gift shop in North Adams.

57ParkStreet sells gifts and souvenirs including custom Adams and other Berkshire County clothing, accessories and postcards, baked goods, local art, boba tea and more. The boba tea offerings include milk tea, fruit tea, and slushies. Smoothies, hot drinks and other beverages are also available.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the shop will take place on Friday, March 24 at 11 a.m. The shop, located at 57 Park Street, is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.