WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Le Quai Bistrot Français has opened at 49 Broad Street in Waterford. The restaurant serves traditional French bistro fare.

Chef Mo Malih offers a small, rotating menu to include seasonal ingredients. The current menu includes Asparagus Salad, Poulet Marocain, Jarret d’Agneau, and Crème Brûlée. You can visit the Le Quai Facebook page to keep up to date with the current menu.

The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For reservations, you can call (518) 874-1047.