COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hey Chef Bar & Grill has opened at 1133 Central Avenue in Colonie. It’s in the former TJ’s Cafe building.

TJ’s Cafe closed in July 2022 after almost 26 years. The closure is due to pandemic-related issues including the rising cost of goods, supply chain issues, staff shortages and exhaustion.

The Hey Chef menu includes fries, skewers, salad, wings, noodle soup bowls, rice bowls, fried rice, seafood, bubble tea, and more. You can view the full menu on the Hey Chef website.

For the grand opening, the restaurant has specials on snow crab legs, Miller Lite drafts, Yuengling drafts, and glasses of wine every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hey Chef is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The eatery is open for both dine-in and take-out. You can place an order online on the Hey Chef website or call the restaurant at (518) 650-1133.