COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Innovo Kitchen owner and chef John LaPosta is opening up another restaurant. Korner Bar & Grille will be located at 1770 Central Avenue in Colonie in the Village Square Plaza.

LaPosta told NEWS10 that he originally leased a 4,600-square-foot space on the side of the plaza with no retail frontage to build a large commercial kitchen for the Innovo Food Truck and Catering business. When a retail spot next to the commercial kitchen on the corner of the plaza opened up, the landlord approached LaPosta about the space.

“It was a no-brainer to open the wall and open another restaurant,” said LaPosta. “The significant cost for a restaurant opening is the kitchen we already built.”

The Korner Bar & Grille features sandwiches, a smash burger, Detroit-style pizza, chicken tenders, fries, and more. The first draft of the menu also includes “Burnt Ends Street Tacos,” “Uber Cheese Stixs,” and “Crispy Confit Jumbo Chicken Wings.”

“It will be a very casual, fun place—a modern take on a dive bar with fantastic, reasonably-priced food,” said LaPosta.

LaPosta opened Innovo Kitchen in 2015. He previously owned Maestros in Saratoga Springs and was the Executive Chef at Jack’s Oyster House in Albany and the Cambridge Hotel. Innovo is located at 1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

Korner Bar & Grille will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 10:30 p.m. LaPosta is hoping to open the restaurant in early January 2024.