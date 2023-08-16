ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new doughnut shop with a memorable name officially opened its doors on Wednesday. A ribbon cutting was held for Birchin’ Donuts, located on Lark Street in Albany.

The woman-owned business has been offering plant-based doughnuts and coffee and is now serving breakfast sandwiches, salads, wraps and more. The owner’s first restaurant, Birch Bark Eatery, opened in Lake George in 2018 and moved to Glens Falls a year later.

Owner Tania Sharlow said she’s excited to be part of the Albany business community.

“One of the things about moving to Lark Street and opening up here is we were immediately inundated with people coming by and saying ‘thank you’ and ‘welcome to the neighborhood,'” she said.

The business owners also encouraged people to continue supporting businesses on Lark Street as construction continues on a redevelopment project.