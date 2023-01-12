NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. Filli’s previously announced that the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

According to the Filli’s Facebook page, the owners received their final approval from the town planning board and have submitted for the final building permit to get started on the new location. The new space will have a full deli, a butcher, a Jersey bakery, fresh produce, dairy products, a frozen and grocery section, and will launch in two phases.

The Express store will open first so customers can get fresh meat and deli deals, said the post. The owners are hoping to open this part by March. For phase 2, they’ll be working on the Full Service Market and hope to open by fall 2023.

Filli’s has two other locations in Columbia County. The Valatie Filli’s is located at 3019 Main Street. The Claverack Filli’s is located at 6 Park Street.