TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coffee House of Troy has opened in downtown Troy. The new coffee spot is located inside 518 Craft at 200 Broadway.

The Coffee House of Troy menu features artisan coffee and other beverages, as well as pastries. The shop is community-focused, from hosting events to donating to local causes.

Owner Marcus Solga also owns Kaffee House on West Avenue in Saratoga Springs. The shop sells sandwiches, pastries, bagels, soups, and salads, as well as coffee and other drinks.

“We are thrilled to bring Coffee House Of Troy to this vibrant city. We’re not just serving coffee; we’re creating a place for people to come together, enjoy the finest coffee, and make lasting memories,” said Solga.

The coffee shop officially opened at the beginning of October. Coffee House of Troy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.