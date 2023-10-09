GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Golden Monkey Lounge, an elevated cocktail bar, is opening at 58 South Street in Glens Falls. The lounge is set to have its soft opening on Friday, October 20, according to its Facebook page.

This is the same place Glens Falls Bagels used to be located until the eatery moved to South Glens Falls. The move was announced in late April, after the business’ previous home (next door to the former Irish Pizza) came under new ownership.

Every Tuesday night, the bartenders will be competing in a mixology challenge to craft the perfect cocktail. The lounge will have specialty cocktails, sharables, desserts, and board games.

The Golden Monkey Lounge will be open Friday through Tuesday from 5 p.m. to midnight., with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.