ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tai Chi Bubble Tea has opened its second shop in the Capital Region. The chain opened its newest store near the University at Albany on October 2.

The menu includes different types of bubble tea and ramen, as well as sushi burritos and poke bowls. You can view the full menu on the Tai Chi Bubble Tea website.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea is a restaurant chain that started in 2015. The chain currently has about 40 stores opened around the United States, with more planning to open.

The new shop had its grand opening on October 7 with some special promotions. The shop is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea is located at 1225 Western Avenue in University Plaza. The chain’s other Capital Region location opened in December 2022 at 800 Loudon Road in Latham.