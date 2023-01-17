LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.

The menu has different types of bubble tea including fruit teas, milk teas, lemon teas, milk crush, smoothies, and hot teas, all in different flavors. There are also several different choices for ramen. You can view the full menu on the Tai Chi Bubble Tea website.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea is a chain restaurant that started in 2015. The chain currently has abut 27 shops located throughout the United States, including several in New York.

The restaurant chain has shops in Syracuse, Rochester, Ithaca, and Utica. You can view the full list of locations on the Tai Chi Bubble Tea website.

The Latham shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.