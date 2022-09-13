BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new brewery is coming to Ballston Spa. Speckled Pig Brewery, located at 11 Washington Street, is set to have its grand opening on September 23 at 4 p.m.

The brewery is owned by two families: RJ Elliott, Kelly Delaney-Elliott, and Randy Elliott, and Larry and Mary Jo Heid. The Elliotts have owned a real estate company in Ballston Spa for over 15 years. They decided to open a brewery when they met the Heids about a year ago.

“They had a passion for brewing beer and were looking for a place to open a brewery. My mom, Kelly Delaney-Elliott, showed them the building that we own, 11-13 Washington Street, and the rest is history,” said RJ Elliott. “We became good friends with their family and have been working to get to this point ever since.”

Speckled Pig Brewery had a soft opening with friends and family the weekend of September 10. Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi was in attendance.

The brewery will be serving beer and wood-fired pizza. Speckled Pig has nine of its own beers that are made on-site, as well as a cider and three wines from Galway Rock. The pizza menu has 10 different artisan options.