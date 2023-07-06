HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new brewery, taproom, and beer garden is set to open at 716 Union Street in Hudson. Union Street Brewing Company will be opening on Saturday, July 15 at noon.

Owners Emma and Paul O’Donnell converted the dilapidated 1930s warehouse at that location into Union Street Brewing Company. The building now had a 2,000-square-foot taproom, a 2,500-square-foot brewery space, a 1,000-square-foot event space on the lower level, and an outdoor beer garden that’ll be open in the spring, summer, and fall.

“We have a passion for craft beer and the Hudson Valley, and have been developing beers using local ingredients for many years,” said Paul O’Donnell.

“When we found the site on Union Street, everything fell into place, and we knew we also had the perfect name for the brewery,” said Emma O’Donnell. “Our name reinforces our commitment to being a place of connection and community, and we can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike.”

The brewery will have a rotating selection of core and seasonal beers on tap and in cans to bring home. New York State wines and spirits will be available as well. Chef Joel Somerstein will be serving food from the brewery’s kitchen.

Paul will be developing beer recipes and working with brewmaster Keir Hamilton, while Emma will focus on taproom operations. Union Street Brewing Company will be open Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.