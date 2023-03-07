GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hedge Bistro is set to be the new food and beverage vendor at the Western Turnpike Golf Course in Guilderland. The restaurant is scheduled to open April 1.

Owners Donavan Kenney and Michael Snyder have not yet released the menu, but the restaurant will have casual dining, a bar and event center. “Thank you to the Town of Guilderland and the golf course for allowing us this opportunity,” said Kenney. “We are asking for as many of you that live in the area to please stop by and have some food, a few drinks, and maybe a round of golf.”

The restaurant space was formerly occupied by The Nines at Western Turnpike, which closed in November 2022. The Nines had been open in the space since April 2020.

On April 1, the Hedge Bistro will open at 8 a.m. with limited breakfast items. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner will start at 4 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. The restaurant is located at 400 Arthur’s Place.