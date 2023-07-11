MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new bar and restaurant is soon opening in Milton. Milton Tavern, located at 430 Geyser Road, is set to open sometime the week of July 17.

Owners Micah Henzel and Joseph Muia III both have experience in the restaurant industry. Henzel has been a sous chef and bartender, while Muia has been a bartender at Dozers Bar and Grill, also located on Geyser Road, for the past 10 years.

Milton Tavern is in the former Jay’s Bar & Grill space, which closed at the end of January. Henzel and Muia then took over and completely remodeled the entire building.

Milton Tavern is set to open sometime the week of July 17 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Milton Tavern is set to open sometime the week of July 17 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Milton Tavern is set to open sometime the week of July 17 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

“We are going for a neighborhood family-friendly environment,” said Henzel. “Menu will be standard pub food with lots of fun specials.”

Henzel also owns the commercial construction company MJG Construction Group, LLC. Milton Tavern will be open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.