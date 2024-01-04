AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rug City Bar and Lounge, located on the second floor of 14 East Main Street in Amsterdam, is set to open. La Piazza Social Club formerly occupied the space before is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bar and lounge is owned by Samantah Oeser, who previously owned the Yoga Studio in downtown Gloversville, and Tony Cosentino, who owns MERIKA Holdings, LLC, a veteran owned real estate investment company. Oeser has been in the service industry for 23 years and is in charge of the daily operations for Rug City Bar and Lounge.

“The name came from the cities historical background and large carpet mill industry,” said Cosentino. “Our walls are decorated with historical photos of the city to give the feel of old Amsterdam.”

When MERIKA Holdings, LLC bought the property in 2021, it was used as an office and rental space. Rug City Bar and Lounge will only on the second floor of the building

The venue will have live music, sports viewings and special events. As for food and drink, the bar will have six lines for draughts and a dozen varieties of bottled beer, said Cosentino. The food menu includes sandwich wraps, fried pickles, pretzel bites, fries and chicken wings.

The bar and lounge will be participating in Amsterdam’s SoupFest on January 13 from noon to 5 p.m., serving Chicken Corn Chowder. It will then be having a soft opening (invite only) on January 19.

Rug City Bar and Lounge is set to have its grand opening on January 25. The bar will be open Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.