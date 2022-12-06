JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katherine Rounds has been cooking and baking for as long as she can remember. After making a career change from banking, Rounds is excited to open The Confectionist Bakery and Cafe in Johnstown.

The Confectionist will be located in the former Hallmark building at 112 W Main Street. So far, Rounds said they have completely renovated the apartment space on the top two floors of the building. They are currently working on renovations in the cafe space.

“The location is beautiful, right across from the park and the church. The church bells are such a fabulous bonus,” said Rounds. “I chose Main Street specifically as I believe there is a huge need for our Main Street business’ to be alive and thriving and I want to be a part of that.”

Rounds said they haven’t finalized the menu yet, but it’ll include bread, desserts, and candy, as well as breakfast and lunch cafe items. She also doesn’t have a specific projected opening date due to possible shipping and production delays, but it’ll be sometime after early 2023.

“We want to be a gathering place for our community members, a place that offers something for everyone, and a place that our community can rely on,” said Rounds. “The folks in Johnstown are extraordinary and have been so welcoming. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them!”