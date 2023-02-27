TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nat’s Mountain House is getting ready to open at 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville. Owner Natalie Freihon said the eatery is hoping to open in June.

Nat’s Mountain House was originally looking to open at the end of 2022, but was delayed due to another opening Freihon had going on. Freihon owns three other restaurants, all in New York City: Nat’s on Bleeker, Nat’s on Bank, and The Orchard Townhouse. “The menus are different at each location and informed by the community and neighborhoods in which they live,” said Freihon.

For Nat’s Mountain House, the menu will have comforting, classic, nostalgic Americana food. “Fun interpretations of the stuff that makes us all happy,” said Freihon.

Freihon chose Tannersville because of the town. “I liked very much that it wasn’t as glitzy as some other towns that really only catered to the city dwellers,” said Freihon. “I wanted to build something more for the local community while also supporting those that travel to the Catskills.”

Freihon is the founder of Strange Bird Hospitality, which encompasses all the restaurants. They don’t currently have any other projects planned. “I’d like to take a pause after this opening to really work on our existing places and make sure they are amazing,” said Freihon.