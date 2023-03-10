MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neighborhood Kitchen, a takeout, delivery, catering and market business, has officially opened in Milton. After a soft opening Thursday night, the eatery is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Kitchen is located at 312 Rowland Street in the former Bongiorno’s building, which was a pizzeria that closed around 2016. Owners Chip and Wendy Lawrence and Chef Brian Donaldson bought the building in April 2022.

Long before the building became Bongiorno’s, it was Mary’s Country Store. “Wendy and I grew up in Milton, used to ride our bikes to Mary’s Country Store for penny candy, popsicles, and ‘bread, milk, and butter’ for our moms. Brian has been a resident of Milton for 10 years and felt the area lacked this type of food concept,” said Chip Lawrence.

All together, the owners have over 70 years of restaurant experience. Donaldson has worked at Villa Louisa, 15 Church, and Nové, before working for the Lawrence’s at the Basin Grill in Schuylerville, which they still own and operate.

The Neighborhood Kitchen menu includes breakfast sandwiches, served from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., pasta, salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, chicken parm, salmon and more. You can view the full menu on the Neighborhood Kitchen website.