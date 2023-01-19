ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since popping onto the scene in 2018, What’s Poppin has been winning over hearts and bellies in the Capital Region. In honor of National Popcorn Day, we popped by the store to see what they have cooking for the annual celebration.

“Chicago likes to mix their popcorn, they mix cheddar and caramel together. We went a step further and we added hot cheddar and we mixed that with caramel and that’s our “Upstate Mix” and that’s one of our best sellers,” said Anthony Gizzi, the owner.

For National Popcorn Day, they’re offering ten percent of tin orders and twenty percent off Valentine’s Day preorders. To order online and ship to a friend, visit their website.

You can find What’s Poppin at 1814 Central Ave. Suite 10 in Albany.